Premier Global Infrastructure Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC

The Premier Global Infrastructure Trust Plc announces a change to its dividend payment profile, with the objective to pay dividends on a more even basis throughout the year. This will result in the first three interim dividends for a given financial year being higher than those paid previously, while the fourth interim dividend is expected to be lower. It is not anticipated that this change will alter the total dividend paid in respect of any one year.

Premier Global Infrastructure Trust Plc therefore announces a base second interim dividend for the year ended 31 December 2018 of 2.50p per ordinary share. In line with the change of dividend profile noted above, an additional amount of 0.50p per share will be paid to bring the cumulative dividend paid to date to the level it would have been had the above change been in place from the start of the year. Thus the total second interim dividend will be 3.00p, and will be paid on 28 September 2018 to members on the register at the close of business on 24 August 2018. The Ordinary shares will be marked ex-dividend on 23 August 2018.

27 July 2018

