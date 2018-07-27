

SAN RAMON (dpa-AFX) - Chevron Corp. (CVX) revealed a profit for its second quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $3.41 billion, or $1.78 per share. This compares with $1.45 billion, or $0.77 per share, in last year's second quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 22.5% to $42.24 billion from $34.48 billion last year.



Chevron Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $3.41 Bln. vs. $1.45 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.78 vs. $0.77 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $42.24 Bln vs. $34.48 Bln last year.



