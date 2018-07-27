

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) Friday reported third quarter net profit of $402 million, down from $410.6 million last year. On a per share basis, earnings were $0.75, a 3 percent decline from $0.73 a year ago.



On average, 13 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to earn $0.75 per share. Analysts estimates usually exclude special items.



Net revenue for the quarter decreased 3 percent to $1.558 billion, from $1.613 billion in the prior year. Street analysts were looking for $1.57 billion.



