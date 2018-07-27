

BASEL (dpa-AFX) - Swiss drug major Novartis AG (NVS) said that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use or CHMP of the European Medicines Agency has adopted a positive opinion recommending approval of Tafinlar, or dabrafenib, in combination with Mekinist, or trametinib, for the adjuvant treatment of adult patients with stage III melanoma with a BRAF V600 mutation, following complete resection.



The CHMP recommendation is based on findings from the COMBI-AD study, which was published in The New England Journal of Medicine or NEJM. Patients who have been diagnosed with stage III melanoma are at a higher risk of recurrence after surgical resection.



The COMBI-AD study found a statistically significant 53 percent reduction in the risk of recurrence or death in patients treated with the combination of a BRAF and MEK inhibitor as adjuvant therapy after surgical resection versus placebo.



According to Novartis, relapse-free survival benefit with Tafinlar + Mekinist combination was observed across all patient subgroups, including stage III A, B and C.



If approved, it is expected to be the first targeted combination therapy in the EU for adjuvant treatment of melanoma.



With an estimated 6,000 stage III BRAF mutant melanoma skin cancers diagnosed across Europe each year, this potential approval may provide patients in the EU the opportunity for a targeted combination therapy that doubles relapsed-free survival versus a placebo.



