Columbus Achieves Membership of the 2018/2019 Inner Circle for Microsoft Business Applications

NOTTINGHAM, England, July 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Columbus honoured by Microsoft for outstanding sales achievement and innovation

Columbus, the global digital business services provider, has achieved the prestigious 2018/2019 Inner Circle for Microsoft Business Applications. Membership in this elite group is based on sales achievements that rank Columbus in the top echelon of the Microsoft's Business Applications global network of partners. Inner Circle members have performed to a high standard of excellence by delivering valuable solutions that help organisations achieve increased success.

This recognition came during Microsoft Inspire, the annual premier partner event, which took place July 15-19, 2018, in Las Vegas. Microsoft Inspire provides the Microsoft partner community with the opportunity to learn about the company's road map for the upcoming year, establish connections, share best practices, experience the latest product innovations and learn new skills.

"Each year we recognise Microsoft Business Applications partners from around the world for delivering innovation and driving unsurpassed customer success," said Cecilia Flombaum, Senior Director, Microsoft, One Commercial Partner organisation. "Our Inner Circle members are chosen based on their business performance as well as capabilities as an organisation, whether that's creating IP, developing solutions, or having an industry leading focus on digital transformation. Microsoft is honoured to recognise Columbus for their achievements this past year, their dedication to our customers, and their innovation around the Microsoft Cloud."

As a Microsoft partner, Columbus maintains and builds strong expertise of the Microsoft platform which enables the company to develop cutting-edge solutions that provide real value to its customers. Columbus has received numerous awards and accolades from Microsoft including the 2016 Microsoft Global ERP Partner of the Year Award, being named to the Microsoft Dynamics President's Club and a number of prestigious Inner Circle achievements.

Mary Hunter, Managing Director, Columbus UK

"Our close collaboration with Microsoft over the years has enabled us to deliver truly effective solutions which have helped our customers thrive in highly competitive markets, not just in the UK, but across Europe and the US. Columbus is proud to have been a member of the prestigious Inner Circle for over 10 years and join the ranks of this year's most innovative, effective and experienced Microsoft Dynamics partners."



"The Columbus team is fully committed to delivering innovative applications and services to digitally transform our customers and support them throughout the entire lifecycle of their solutions - making sure they generate maximum value from their data and business systems. Our close collaboration with Microsoft ensures we offer the very best solutions alongside our in-house consultancy expertise and maintain our strong track record of success in our focus industries."

About Columbus

Columbus is an international IT services company serving customers worldwide. We are experts in developing and providing digital business applications that help our customers in the digital transformation of their business. We are specialist within the industries retail, distribution, food and manufacturing. We've proved this through more than 28 years of experience with more than 8,000 successful business cases. Columbus has offices and partners all around the world.

www.columbusglobal.com