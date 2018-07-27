Middle East & Africa (MEA) Airport Construction Market Report 2018-2028 - Visiongain Report

LONDON, July 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Forecasts by Type (Domestic Airport, International Airport), by Region (Middle East (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Egypt, Iran), Southern Africa (South Africa, Botswana, Namibia), Eastern Africa (Ethiopia, Tanzania, Kenya), North Africa (Morocco, Tunisia, Algeria), Western Africa (Nigeria, Senegal, Ghana, Benin), Central Africa (Sudan, Niger, Chad) Plus Analysis of Leading Companies

• Do you need definitive MEA airport construction market data?

• Succinct airport construction market analysis?

• Major insight into airports and related expansions in the region?

• Clear competitor analysis?

• Actionable business recommendations?

Read on to discover how this definitive airport construction report can transform your own research and save you time.

The recent airport construction and expansion in aviation activity in the MEA region have led Visiongain to publish this timely report. The US$ 200bn, MEA airport construction market is expected to flourish in the next few years because of increased focus on trade and tourism activities in the region and also because emerging business opportunities from various sectors in the region are expected to feed through in the latter part of the decade driving growth to new heights.

If you want to be part of the growing airport construction industry in the Middle East & Africa , then read on to discover how you can maximise your investment potential.

Report highlights

• 118 tables, charts, and graphs

• Analysis Of Leading Companies In Airport Construction

• Al Shafar General Contracting Co. LLC (ASGC)

• ALEC Engineering and Contracting LLC

• Arabtec Construction LLC

• Bechtel Corporation

• China State Construction Engineering Corporation

• EGIS

• HLG Contracting

• Lagan Construction Group

• TAV Group

• MEA Airport Construction Market Outlook And Analysis From 2018-2028

• Major Airports Construction/ Expansion Contract And Projects

• Detailed tables of significant country-wise contracts, projects & programs

• MEA Airport Construction By Type Forecast From 2018-2028

• Domestic Airport Construction Forecast 2018-2028

• International Airport Construction Forecast 2018-2028

• MEA Airport Construction Market Forecasts By Country From 2018-2028

• Middle East Airport Construction Forecast 2018-2028

• UAE Airport Construction Forecast 2018-2028

• Saudi Arabia Airport Construction Forecast 2018-2028

• Qatar Airport Construction Forecast 2018-2028

• Egypt Airport Construction Forecast 2018-2028

• Iran Airport Construction Forecast 2018-2028

• Southern Africa Airport Construction Forecast 2018-2028

• South Africa Airport Construction Forecast 2018-2028

• Botswana Airport Construction Forecast 2018-2028

• Namibia Airport Construction Forecast 2018-2028

• Eastern Africa Airport Construction Forecast 2018-2028

• Ethiopia Airport Construction Forecast 2018-2028

• Tanzania Airport Construction Forecast 2018-2028

• Kenya Airport Construction Forecast 2018-2028

• North Africa Airport Construction Forecast 2018-2028

• Morocco Airport Construction Forecast 2018-2028

• Tunisia Airport Construction Forecast 2018-2028

• Algeria Airport Construction Forecast 2018-2028

• Western Africa Airport Construction Forecast 2018-2028

• Nigeria Airport Construction Forecast 2018-2028

• Senegal Airport Construction Forecast 2018-2028

• Ghana Airport Construction Forecast 2018-2028

• Benin Airport Construction Forecast 2018-2028

• Central Africa Airport Construction Forecast 2018-2028

• Sudan Airport Construction Forecast 2018-2028

• Niger Airport Construction Forecast 2018-2028

• Chad Airport Construction Forecast 2018-2028

• Key questions answered

• What does the future hold for the airport construction industry in the MEA region?

• Where should you target your business strategy?

• Which regions should you focus upon?

• Which are the emerging cities should interest you for future projects?

• What business models should you adopt?

• What industry trends should you be aware of?

• Target audience

• Leading airport construction companies

• Building contractors

• EPC specialists

• Architects

• Airport construction contractors

• Infrastructure companies

• Global airport building specialists

• Technology suppliers

• Regional construction authorities

• Regional aviation authorities

• Construction material Suppliers

• Technology providers

• Business development managers

• Market analysts

• Consultants

• CEO's

• Banks

• Investors

• Government agencies

• Regional government authorities

• Industry organisations

