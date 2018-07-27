New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - July 27, 2018) - NetworkNewsAudio announces the Audio Press Release (APR) titled "Acid Test for Cryptos and Blockchain Tech Increasingly about 'Spendability' and Usability," featuring Virtual Crypto Technologies Inc. (OTCQB: VRCP).

With the unveiling of VRCP's upgraded version of its bidirectional (buy and sell bitcoin) NetoBit ATM at the TechCrunch Tel Aviv event in early June, as well as an update to the NetoBit Pay application and its latest participation in the Crypto Economy, Regulation and Banking panel at the Bit2C Crypto annual conference in Israel, the company has further established itself as a leader in the sector. Alon Dayan, the CEO of Virtual Crypto, explained that the pilot launch of the new machine, which mimics the ATM and credit card processes familiar to consumers, has thus far received an "extremely positive" response. The machine is a sleek, compact, dual-monitor solution with an intuitive interface that allows users to initiate a transaction by simply scanning an app-generated QR code. Real-time transaction verification by VRCP's proprietary validation algorithm, based on state-of-the-art blockchain technology that helps set an industry standard of mere seconds for completion instead of the minutes or hours traditionally required, continues to make the company's over-the-counter NetoBit ATM solution a game changer for both operators and consumers.

This kind of reliable ease of use is the sort of innovation it will likely take to make crypto user friendly enough for the mainstream and more readily perceived by both consumers and retailers as a desirable form of money. The platform's ability to utilize any cryptocurrency and provide real-time price and transaction validation offers sector players a means of directly contacting end users, building up a reputation and validating their presence as a legitimate entity to both indexes and ratings agencies.

About Virtual Crypto Technologies Inc.

Virtual Crypto Technologies Inc., through its wholly owned Israeli subsidiary Virtual Crypto Technologies Ltd., has developed the NetoBitTrader, a proprietary, cryptographic algorithmic technology that it is able to confirm in real-time the purchase or sale of virtually any cryptocurrency. Virtual Crypto's NetoBit products dramatically improve the cryptocurrency trading experience with faster execution and lower costs. Setting a new time-to-transaction standard, trading in seconds rather the industry norm of 20 minutes, allows NetoBit customers to enjoy the best crypto-exchange rate at the point of transaction. The company is marketing its NetoBit Trader software and hardware products for the purchase and sale of cryptocurrencies through ATMs, tablets, PCs and mobile devices. Virtual Crypto Technologies further believes that the ability to immediately confirm cryptocurrency transactions in real-time provides a significant competitive advantage in making the purchase and sale of cryptocurrencies user friendly. For more information, visit the company's website at www.Virtual-Crypto.com

