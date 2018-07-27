New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - July 27, 2018) - CannabisNewsAudio announces the Audio Press Release (APR) titled "Proposed Legal Changes Offer a Boost for Cannabidiol Companies in the United States," featuring Marijuana Company of America Inc. (OTC: MCOA).

The growth of companies such as MCOA is helped by increasing mainstream attention on CBD. Forbes has reported on research into the product by the World Health Organization. Esquire has profiled the rise and diverse uses of this ingredient. The Washington Post has explored the growing popularity of CBD among celebrities, consumers and wellness professionals. This large and growing consumer base is looking to CBD for potential impact on a wide range of wellness concerns. The ability of companies such as MCOA to provide a range of products aimed at these symptoms would allow those companies to tap into a broad share of the market. MCOA's hempSMART products are a great example of how many uses a single company can find for CBD.

Marijuana Company of America, Inc.

MCOA is a corporation which participates in: (1) product research and development of legal hemp-based consumer products under the brand name "hempSMART", that targets general health and well-being; (2) an affiliate marketing program to promote and sell its legal hemp-based consumer products containing CBD; (3) leasing of real property to separate business entities engaged in the growth and sale of cannabis in those states and jurisdictions where cannabis has been legalized and properly regulated for medicinal and recreations use; and, (4) the expansion of its business into ancillary areas of the legalized cannabis and hemp industry, as the legalized markets and opportunities in this segment mature and develop. For more information, visit the company's website at www.MarijuanaCompanyofAmerica.com

