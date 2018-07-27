EQT to Sell Offshore Communication Infrastructure Provider Tampnet

STOCKHOLM, July 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

- EQT Infrastructure to sell offshore communication infrastructure provider Tampnet, owner and operator of the world's largest offshore fiber-backed communication infrastructure network, to 3i Infrastructure plc and ATP

- During EQT ownership, Tampnet has grown significantly with revenues and EBITDA increasing more than threefold, the number of employees increasing twentyfold, while at the same time successfully closing and integrating strategic acquisitions and investing in offshore communication infrastructure within existing and new offshore regions

- Network infrastructure expansion achieved with more than 1,700km of fiber and over 60 4G/LTE base stations added to the network across multiple countries and offshore regions, delivering high capacity services and enabling digitization of the oil&gas and offshore industries

The EQT Infrastructure I and EQT Infrastructure II funds (together "EQT Infrastructure") have entered into a definitive agreement to sell Tampnet AS ("Tampnet") to 3i Infrastructure plc, a listed long-term investor in infrastructure businesses and assets, and ATP, Denmark's largest pension provider.

Tampnet was acquired by EQT Infrastructure in November 2012 and is the only independent owner, operator and provider of high capacity, low latency offshore communication infrastructure. The strategy has revolved around investing to drive development of the offshore fiber-backed communication infrastructure network and roll-out new low latency wireless communication (4G/LTE) to enable digitization and remote operations of the oil and gas industry and expand Tampnet's business model geographically.

Per Helge Svensson, CEO of Tampnet, comments: "Together with EQT, Tampnet has been able to invest significantly to build a world-class organization while expanding its offshore infrastructure communication network into new geographies. We continue to see strong demand for our services, largely driven by the digitization of the oil and gas industry and the essentiality of robust communication infrastructure, and look forward to entering the next phase of growth together with our new owners."

Masoud Homayoun, Partner at EQT Partners, Investment Advisor to EQT Infrastructure, adds: "Since 2012, Tampnet has undergone an extraordinary transformation to become the largest global independent owner and operator of offshore fiber-backed communication infrastructure. Management and the entire Tampnet team have done a fantastic job. With the ever-increasing demand for connectivity and data bandwidth driven by digitization in the offshore industry, Tampnet continues to be well positioned to grow and serve its customers with superior services."

During EQT Infrastructure's ownership, Tampnet successfully entered its second offshore region in the Gulf of Mexico and expanded its existing network in the North Sea into several new offshore areas. Several new services were launched, and three strategic add-ons acquisitions were successfully completed and integrated. With these initiatives, Tampnet has grown more than threefold in revenues and EBITDA from 2012 to 2018.

The sale is conditional on customary approvals from governmental and regulatory bodies in several jurisdictions, including the Federal Communications Commission in the US, and is expected to close in 2019.

EQT Infrastructure has been advised by Citigroup Inc. (M&A), Advokatfirmaet Selmer AS and Vinson & Elkins LLP (Legal).

About EQT

EQT is a leading investment firm with approximately EUR 50 billion in raised capital across 27 funds. EQT funds have portfolio companies in Europe, Asia and the US with total sales of more than EUR 19 billion and approximately 110,000 employees. EQT works with portfolio companies to achieve sustainable growth, operational excellence and market leadership.

More info: www.eqtpartners.com

About Tampnet

Tampnet is the only independent supplier of high capacity and low latency communication to offshore installations in the North Sea and the Gulf of Mexico. The company operates the world's largest offshore fiber-backed communication infrastructure network, serving more than 300 oil and gas platforms, units, FPSO's and exploration rigs.

More info: www.tampnet.com

About 3i Infrastructure plc

3i Infrastructure plc is a Jersey-incorporated, closed-ended investment company, listed on the London Stock Exchange and regulated by the Jersey Financial Services Commission. The Company is a long-term investor in infrastructure businesses and assets. The Company's market focus is on economic infrastructure and greenfield projects in developed economies, principally in Europe, investing in operating businesses and projects which generate long-term yield and capital growth.

3i Investments plc, a wholly-owned subsidiary of 3i Group plc, is authorised and regulated in the UK by the Financial Conduct Authority and acts as Investment Adviser to 3i Infrastructure plc.

More info: www.3i-infrastructure.com

About ATP Group

ATP is Denmark's largest pension and social security provider and one of Europe's largest pension providers, with more than €100 billion assets under management invested in bonds, equities, real estate and infrastructure assets, among others. In recent years, ATP has made significant investments in vital infrastructure such as the Copenhagen Airport, the renewable energy company DONG Energy, now Orsted as well as the telecommunication company TDC.

ATP also administers key welfare benefits and schemes on behalf of the Danish state, the local authorities in Denmark and the social partners. ATP is the largest administration provider in the Nordic countries, managing two thirds of welfare benefits disbursed in Denmark.

More info: https://www.atp.dk/

