Quantzig, a pure-play analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest data management solution on the healthcare industry. A healthcare industry client wanted to achieve their strategic goals by better utilizing and managing their core information assets.

According to the healthcare industry experts at Quantzig,"To gain a stronger foothold in this competitive marketplace, healthcare organizations have to invest considerable amounts in implementing advanced technologies."

There has been a drastic transformation in the healthcare market in recent times. Healthcare organizations need to invest significant amounts in processes and technologies to reduce costs, increase access, and provide better services to gain a stronger foothold in the market. Costs of providing better care, following their outcomes, and increasing patient awareness and engagement are some of the key challenges in healthcare market. Patients are prone to research a lot on health information online. This is leading to the search for new methods for analysis and delivery models by healthcare organizations to improve their service offerings.

The data management solution helped the client to deliver personalized services by integrating healthcare data from multiple sources. The client was also able to create inimitable customer experiences, which helped reduce the disparity in the customer's mind regarding healthcare services.

This data management solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Develop techniques for data management to organize unstructured data

Gain a holistic view to deliver personalized services

This data management solution offered predictive insights on:

Improving customer retention, boosting brand loyalty, driving top-line growth, and minimizing redundant costs

Identifying different organizational capabilities and analytical strategies

