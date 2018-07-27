

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Lithuania's retail sales growth accelerated for the fourth straight month in June, led by increased turnover in the non-food segment, data from the statistical office showed Friday.



Retail sales, excluding VAT, rose a calendar-adjusted 7.2 percent year-on-year following 7.1 percent in May.



Non-food sales grew 6.4 percent after 5.8 percent gain in the previous month. Food sales growth eased to 3.7 percent from 5.2 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, retail sales were unchanged in June.



