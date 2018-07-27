Integrated Passive Devices Market Worth 1,544.9 Million USD by 2023

PUNE, India, July 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

According to the new market research report on the "Integrated Passive Devices Market by Material (Silicon, Glass), Passive Devices, Application (ESD/EMI, RF IPD, Digital & Mixed Signals), Wireless Technology (WLAN, Bluetooth, GPS, Cellular), End Use Industry, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2023", published by MarketsandMarkets, the market is expected to reach USD 1,544.9 million by 2023 from USD 1,011.2 million in 2018, at a CAGR of 8.8% between 2018 and 2023. The growth of the IPD market is driven by factors such as increasing adoption of IPD in consumer durables, integration of IPDs into RF applications, and increasing demand for miniaturized and high-performance electronic devices.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg )

Browse 67 market data Tables and 28 Figures spread through 120 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Integrated Passive Devices Market - Global Forecast to 2023"

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/integrated-passive-device-market-43468224.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report



Silicon material to hold a major share of the IPD market by material throughout the forecast period

Silicon accounted for the largest market share in 2017 and will remain same in the coming years. Most players in the IPD market offer silicon-based IPDs. Murata IPDiA (Japan), ON Semiconductor (US), and Stats ChipPAC (Singapore) offer silicon-integrated passive device platforms. These are cost-effective, due to which the use of silicon in IPD is increasing.

Market for filter passive devices to grow at a high rate during the forecast period

A filter is used to eliminate harmonic distortion caused by non-linear loads. Harmonics in power systems result in increased heating of equipment and conductors, and torque pulsations in motors. Filters are used in ESD/EMI, RF IPD, and other applications. Companies such as Murata (Japan), Stats ChipPAC (Singapore), and On Chip Devices (US) are offering different types of filters that integrate various functions required by wireless and consumer applications, such as ESD protection diodes, EMI low pass filters, line terminations, and pull-up or pull-down resistors.

Ask for PDF Brochure @https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=43468224

Consumer Electronics held the largest share of the overall IPD market in 2017

The consumer electronics segment deals with electronic devices that are used for entertainment, communications, and enterprises purpose. Consumer electronics include smartphones, notebooks, tablets, and others (wearables, game consoles, and other white goods). Smartphones have been a major driver for the growing market of smart devices. The growth of the smartphones market has proven to be a catalyst for the mainstreaming of the Internet of Things.

IPD market in Asia Pacific to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Asia Pacific is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the IPD market because of the growing base for communication infrastructure, communication devices, and consumer electronics. Asia Pacific is one of the key regions for players dealing with smartphones and wearables. The trend of miniaturization of components of smartphones and wearables will drive the IPD market in this region. This region is expected to witness mass commercialization of 5G by 2020. Huge customer base and need for telecommunication infrastructure will boost the need for IPDs in coming years.

Key players in the IPD market include STATS ChipPAC (Singapore), ON Semiconductor (US), Infineon (Germany), STMicroelectronics (Switzerland), Murata (Japan), Johanson, (US), OnChip Devices, (US), Global Communication Semiconductors, (US), 3DiS (France), and Advanced Furnace Systems (Taiwan).

Know more about the Integrated Passive Devices Market:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/integrated-passive-device-market-43468224.html



About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Shelly Singh

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/integrated-passive-device-market.asp

Connect with us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets