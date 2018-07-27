

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - AstraZeneca (AZN.L, AZN) and MedImmune, its global biologics research and development arm, said that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use or CHMP of the European Medicines Agency has adopted a positive opinion, recommending a marketing authorisation of Imfinzi or durvalumab for the treatment of locally-advanced, unresectable non-small cell lung cancer or NSCLC in adults whose tumours express PD-L1 on ?1% of tumour cells and whose disease has not progressed following platinum-based chemotherapy and radiation therapy or CRT.



The recommendation is based on the progression-free survival or PFS and overall survival or OS primary endpoints of the Phase III PACIFIC trial, and post-hoc subgroup analyses by PD-L1 expression requested by the CHMP.



The positive opinion from the CHMP will now be reviewed by the European Commission, which has the authority to approve medicines for the 28 European Union member countries plus Iceland, Norway and Liechtenstein. Earlier this year, Imfinzi was approved for unresectable, Stage III NSCLC in the US, Canada, Switzerland, India, Japan and Brazil based on the Phase III PACIFIC trial. In addition to the EU, other global health authority reviews and submissions are ongoing.



