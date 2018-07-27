Morneau Shepell Completes Acquisition of LifeWorks Corporation Ltd.

TORONTO, July 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Jamie True appointed chief digital officer

Morneau Shepell Inc. is pleased to announce today that it has completed its previously announced acquisition of all of the outstanding shares of LifeWorks Corporation Ltd.

"This acquisition brings together the best user experience and clinical support to achieve complete mental, physical, social and financial well-being for people everywhere. It also supports every one of the five pillars of our strategy," said Stephen Liptrap, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Combined, Morneau Shepell and LifeWorks define the total well-being space globally.

"I am equally pleased to welcome Jamie True, LifeWorks' CEO, who is joining us as Chief Digital Officer effective immediately. In this role, Jamie will lead the strategy and development of our enterprise cloud-based platform," continued Liptrap. "We welcome Jamie's passion about technology and how it can be used to create positive change in our world today."

"As the total, unified, well-being, power brand, Morneau Shepell will bring in its Employee Support Solutions products and services under the LifeWorks brand name: LifeWorks by Morneau Shepell. Jamie will lead the commercial activities for this business," said Rita Fridella, Executive Vice President of Morneau Shepell, and President of the line of business called Employee Support Solutions before the acquisition.

"Our team is excited to be joining Morneau Shepell," said Jamie True, CEO at LifeWorks. "LifeWorks harnesses the power of technology with its industry leading user experience that delivers high participation, high persistency and better outcomes. The combination of Morneau Shepell and LifeWorks creates a total well-being solution that people everywhere love to use."

About Morneau Shepell Inc.

Morneau Shepell is a leading North American human resources consulting and technology company with global reach, delivering solutions that integrate both the needs of organizations and their people in employee assistance, health and wellness, benefits and retirement planning and pension administration. The Company is a leading provider of employee assistance programs and administrator of retirement and benefits plans, and has a growing presence in the North American market for absence and disability management solutions. Through strategic HR consulting, innovative plan design and comprehensive technology solutions, the Company is powering positive change in progressive organizations by helping clients solve complex workforce problems, increase employee productivity, reduce costs and improve their competitive position. Established in 1966, Morneau Shepell serves approximately 20,000 clients, ranging from small businesses to some of the largest corporations and associations. With more than 4,000 employees in offices across North America, Morneau Shepell provides services to organizations across North America and around the globe. For more information, visit morneaushepell.com.

About LifeWorks Corporation Ltd.

LifeWorks is an employee well-being business which combines employee assistance, wellness, recognition and incentive programs in the United States, Canada, Australia and the United Kingdom. Offering the only unified, modular platform in the employee well-being market, LifeWorks' solution features an evolved employee assistance program, HR communications and community, perks and savings, rewards and recognition, and a wellness program. Its best-in-class user experience and support services help improve employee health and productivity. Formed in 2016 as a result of a joint venture between Work Angel Technology Limited and Ceridian HCM Holding Inc., LifeWorks serves over 4,200 employers across 57 industries, including technology, medical and pharmaceuticals, benefits, banking and finance, insurance, hospitality and consulting. LifeWorks employs a workforce of more than 500 people, and has access to a worldwide network of 24,000 qualified counsellors, certified coaches and specialized professionals across a variety of disciplines. For more information, visit lifeworks.com.

