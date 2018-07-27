

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Efforts by intelligence services from China, Russia and Iran, along with their proxy hackers, to steal American intellectual property, trade secrets, and proprietary information via cyberspace have been revealed in a U.S. government report released Thursday.



The National Counterintelligence and Security Center's (NCSC) '2018 Foreign Economic Espionage in Cyberspace' report highlights current threats and future trends in foreign economic spying targeting the United States.



'Our goal in releasing this document is to provide U.S. industry and the public with the latest unclassified information on foreign efforts to steal U.S. trade secrets through cyberspace,' said William R. Evanina, Director of the NCSC.



NCSC, which is the United States' premier source for counterintelligence and security expertise, has sent a classified version of the report to the Congress.



The report names China, Russia and Iran as 'the most pervasive nation-state threat actors,' and cites recent examples of their cyber economic espionage activities in the United States. Despite advances in cybersecurity, the report says cyberespionage offers such actors a relatively low-cost, high-yield avenue to obtain a wide spectrum of U.S. intellectual property.



The report identifies energy, biotechnology, defense, environmental protection, high-end manufacturing, and information and communications technology as the U.S. industrial sectors and technologies that are at greatest risk.



In addition, the report highlights several emerging threats that warrant attention.



There were numerous events involving hackers targeting software supply chains in 2017.



The report warns that laws in foreign countries, such as in China and Russia, can pose an increased intellectual property risk to U.S. companies doing business there.



China's 2017 cybersecurity law mandates that foreign companies submit their technology to the Chinese government for national security reviews. Russia has dramatically increased its demand of source code reviews - which are overseen by Russian intelligence - to approve of foreign technology sold in their country.



Citing the examples of Kaspersky Lab and Netcracker Technology Corp., the report notes that such companies often provide services that require access to control points of computer networks they support, presenting opportunities for foreign nations to acquire sensitive information.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX