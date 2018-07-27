BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Compliance with Market Abuse Regulations

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc

(LEI: UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151)

Mandatory closed period - Compliance with Market Abuse Regulations

The Directors of BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc confirm that they are satisfied that all inside information, which the Directors and BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc have leading up to the announcement of results for the six months ended 30 June 2018, has previously been notified to a RIS.

Accordingly, the Company may continue to buy back its ordinary shares to be held in treasury or for cancellation until the end of the mandatory closed period which is expected to be on or around 28 August 2018.

Enquiries:

Ms S Beynsberger

for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Company Secretary



Date: 27 July 2018