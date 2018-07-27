

YOKOHAMA (dpa-AFX) - Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi, automotive alliance, announced that unit sales at its member companies rose 5.1 percent to a new record of 5.54 million vehicles in the six months to June 30.



The three Alliance member companies saw increased demand in product segments including crossovers, sports utility vehicles, pick-ups as well as zero-emission electric and hybrid-electric models.



Under the six-year mid-term plan, Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi is forecasting combined sales of more than 14 million units annually by the end of 2022, up more than 30 percent from the 10.6 million units sold by the Alliance member companies in 2017.



Groupe Renault sold 2.1 million vehicles in the first half of 2018, setting half-year sales records for the Renault and Dacia brands. In Europe, Renault remained the second best-selling brand where Captur is number one in its segment.



Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. sold 2.8 million vehicles under the Nissan, INFINITI and Datsun brands worldwide. In China, the company achieved sales growth of 10.8 percent.



Mitsubishi Motors sold 616,648 vehicles worldwide, as the company launched its new Eclipse Cross in more than 60 countries. Also, exports of the XPANDER from Indonesia to the Philippines began in April. The results were also driven by Thailand, with strong demand for pick-ups, and China with the Outlantder SUV.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX