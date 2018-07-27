

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - GlaxoSmithKline (GSK, GSK.L) said that the European Medicines Agency's or EMA) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use or CHMP has issued a positive opinion recommending Nucala or mepolizumab as an add-on treatment for severe refractory eosinophilic asthma in paediatric patients aged six up to 17 years. If approved it would be the first targeted biologic therapy for the treatment of severe eosinophilic asthma in paediatric patients in Europe.



Asthma is the commonest chronic disease in childhood and severe asthma that is poorly responsive to current standard of care asthma treatments has been reported in approximately 4.5% of children with asthma.



Mepolizumab is the first-in-class monoclonal antibody that targets IL-5. It is believed to work by preventing IL-5 from binding to its receptor on the surface of white blood cells called eosinophils. Inhibiting IL-5 binding in this way reduces blood eosinophils.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX