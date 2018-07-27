Silicon on Insulator (SOI) Market Worth 1,832.5 million USD by 2023

PUNE, India, July 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

According to the new market research report "Silicon on Insulator (SOI) Market by Wafer Size (200 mm and less than 200 mm, 300 mm), Wafer type (RF-SOI, FD-SOI, PD-SOI, Power SOI, Emerging-SOI), Application (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Datacom, Industrial), Technology - Global Forecast to 2023", published by MarketsandMarkets, the market is expected to reach USD 1,832.5 million by 2023 from USD 686.0 million by 2018, at a CAGR of 21.7%. The increasing use of SOI wafers in advanced devices such as smartphones, tablets, earphones/headphones, and wearables is expected to boost the market for consumer electronics application. Moreover, while manufacturing thin wafers, the use of SOI technology prevents the wastage of silicon, which reduces the cost of semiconductor devices. Hence, the effective use of silicon during the manufacture of thin SOI wafers is a major factor driving the growth of the SOI market.

Browse 38 market data Tables and 43 Figures spread through 124 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Silicon on Insulator (SOI) Market - Global Forecast to 2023"

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/global-silicon-on-insulator-market-158.html

SOI market for 300-mm wafers size to grow at a higher CAGR during forecast period

The market for 300-mm wafer size is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during 2018-2023. Wafer and foundry players expanding their capacity for producing 300-mm wafers is one of the driving factors for the growth of the SOI market. For instance, Soitec expanded its manufacturing capacity for the production of 300-mm SOI wafers.

Consumer electronics application expected to hold the largest share of the SOI market during the forecast period

Among the SOI applications, the market for consumer electronics is expected to hold the largest share during 2018-2023. The growth of this market is attributed to the increasing demand for SOI products in smartphones and other consumer electronics devices. For instance, RF SOI wafers are commonly used in smart devices as these wafers enable device integration, cost-effectiveness, and high performance. Also, the growing adoption of FD SOI for consumer or IoT devices is expected to drive the growth of the market.

SOI market in APAC expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

SOI market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during 2018-2023. APAC is witnessing an increase in the use of SOI products owing to the presence of a large number of consumer electronic companies, smartphone manufacturers, and advanced ICT technology providers, and wafer and foundry players in APAC.

Major players operating in this market are Soitec (France), Shin-Etsu Chemical (Japan), GlobalWafers (Taiwan), SUMCO (Japan), Simgui (China), GlobalFoundries (US), STMicroelectronics N.V. (Switzerland), TowerJazz (Isreal), NXP Semiconductor N.V. (Netherlands), and Murata Manufacturing (Japan).

