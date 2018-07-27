The "Global Internet of Things in Retail Market Segmented by Component (Hardware, Software), Services (Managed, Professional), and Region Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2018 2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Internet of Things in the retail market was valued at USD 18.53 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 57.28 billion by 2023 witnessing a CAGR of 20.16% during the forecast period of 2018-2023.

Internet of Things helps in connecting various smart devices to ease the operation and sharing of data among peers. There are various smart devices such as sensors, smartphones, and wearables, which collect data from the devices that can be utilized to enhance customer's experience.

The adoption of cloud platform is on the rise owing to the ease of storage and sharing with diverse set of people. Furthermore, it offers high security from natural disasters and data loss, which is likely to boost the market over the next six years. The downtime in traditional storage can increase owing to hardware maintenance, whereas cloud offers comparatively less downtime, owing to which, it is highly preferred over its counterpart.

The rising influx of technology companies coupled with increasing investment in the region is expected to propel the market growth rate. Moreover, the government of various countries in the region are focusing majorly on Internet of Things (IoT) in order to enhance the operations and to develop the nation. This is projected to fuel the market over the next six years.

Companies Mentioned

Amazon Web Services Inc.

ARM Holdings PLC

Bsquare

Carriots

Cisco Systems Inc.

Freescale Semiconductor Inc.

Google Inc.

Happiest Minds

IBM

Intel Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

PTC Inc.

SAP SE

Zebra Technologies

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Research Approach and Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics

5. Technology

6. Market Segmentation

7. Competitive Intelligence Company Profiles

8. Company Market Share

9. Future of the Market

