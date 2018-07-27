

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross has said that the European Union's willingness to resolve trade disputes with the United States through negotiations is a vindication of President Donald Trump's trade policy.



Ross was speaking to the media aboard Air Force One a day after Trump and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker agreed to avoid an all-out trade war between the two major economies, and to work toward zero tariffs, zero non-tariff barriers, and zero subsidies on non-auto industrial goods.



At their meeting at the White House Wednesday, the leaders agreed to launch 'close dialogue on standards' to ease trade, reduce bureaucratic obstacles, and slash costs.



This is considered as a significant development as far as the economies of the United States and the European Union are concerned. The two entities together account for more than 50 percent of global GDP, and have a $1 trillion bilateral trade relationship.



Trump's attempt to put pressure on the EU by putting up tariffs 'seems to be starting to work,' according to Ross.



'I think if we hadn't done the steel and aluminum tariffs, and if we hadn't had the threat of automotive tariffs, we never would have gotten to the point where we are now,' Ross told reporters.



'This is a real vindication that the President's trade policy is starting to work. Because if we can roll out that whole formula to the rest of the world, our trade deficit will go down. We believe that American companies, and especially American farmers, can compete anywhere if they have a level playing field', Ross said.



Regarding auto tariffs, Ross said the President has directed not to implement anything pending the outcome of the negotiations.



A report on auto tariffs would be submitted in August. Also, the current steel and aluminum tariffs will stay.



