Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 27, 2018) - New Destiny Mining (TSXV: NED) has received the first batch of results from the 2018 summer program on the 10,700 hectare Treasure Mountain Silver, Precious - Base Metals, Property, located near Tulameen, approximately 30 kilometres east/northeast of Hope, British Columbia.

The property partially surrounds the Treasure Mountain property of Nicola Mining Inc. which hosts polymetallic veins and the historic Treasure Mountain silver-lead-zinc mine.

The Treasure Mountain Silver property hosts multiple occurrences of silver, gold, lead, zinc and copper; and two copper - molybdenum occurrences. Copper and nickel mineralization is also reported locally in the northern region of the property. The rock sampling was focused around areas of historical workings and mineral occurrences in the eastern part of the property.

Due to an above average snowpack and a cooler spring, showings at higher elevations were still inaccessible, although parts of the Jim Kelly creek, Railroad creek and Tulameen river showings were accessible. Rock sampling was carried out on the Railroad Creek Copper showing that consists of historical workings that follow copper mineralization.

The Superior mineshaft on the bank of Jim Kelly creek, which follows a gold and silver bearing quartz vein, was also located and sampled. Another mineral occurrence, consisting of hand dug trenches on a porphyry dyke, referred to as the Superior or Lucky Todd, was located and sampled in the Tulameen river area. A more detailed work program is planned for these showings, with work currently underway on prospects at higher elevations.

This table lists the highlights from the rock sampling program, which consisted of either outcrop or subcrop grab samples.

Table 1:

To view an enhanced version of Table 1, please visit: http://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/2189/36228_a1532701603111_41.jpg

According to British Columbia MINFILE and Mineral Assessment Report Records, some highlights of reported historic work within the Treasure Mountain Silver property include:

•Rainy (Cedarflat) occurrence in the north-central region: 2011 grab samples from rock piles near an adit were reported to return 6.5, 7.4 and 11.9% zinc.

•Spokane in the northeast region near Jim Kelly creek: A sample reported in 1913 of 4.11 grams per tonne gold over 0.9 meters across the zone.

•John Bull in the northeast region near Jim Kelly creek: A channel sample reported in 1937 of 9.6 grams per tonne gold over 0.18 meters across a quartz vein.

•Railroad Creek area copper showing east region north of Railroad creek: Two 2011 grab samples from rock piles near adits were reported to exceed 1% copper and up to 76.4 grams per tonne silver.

•Rio Grande in the southeast region: A 1.5 meter chip sample across a shear zone in 1929 reportedly returned 1.2% zinc.

For more information, please visit the company's website at www.newdestinymining.com, contact Robert Birmingham, President and CEO, at 604-783-0499 or email info@newdestinymining.com.

