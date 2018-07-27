sprite-preloader
11,23 Euro
-0,09 %
WKN: 851144 ISIN: US3696041033 
Aktie:
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
11,211
11,218
18:53
11,21
11,22
18:51
27.07.2018
(6 Leser)
GlobeNewswire (Europe)

General Electric Company: Doc re: GE files Form 8-K

FAIRFIELD, Conn., July 27, 2018

Company General Electric Company
ISIN US3696041033
Symbol London: GEC | Paris: GNE
Headline Doc re: GE files Form 8-K

July 27, 2018

July 27, 2018

On July 26, 2018, General Electric Company (the "Company") filed a Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), which has been submitted to the U.K. National Storage Mechanism and will be available shortly for inspection at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM (http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM). It is also available on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov (http://www.sec.gov/) and on the Company's website at https://www.ge.com/investor-relations/events-reports (https://www.ge.com/investor-relations/events-reports).



GE
Jennifer Erickson
+001 646 682 5620
jennifer.erickson@ge.com

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com (mailto:rns@lseg.com) or visit www.rns.com (http://www.rns.com/).



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: General Electric Company via Globenewswire

© 2018 GlobeNewswire (Europe)