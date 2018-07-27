VRAY Stock: This Breakaway Gap Is SignificantThe markets continue to appreciate, and it does not seem like any bad news has the ability to derail this market at its current juncture. The move toward higher index values has been supported by a wide group of stocks and sectors, suggesting that this move has merit and is likely to continue.I am currently focusing on ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) stock because a number of technical developments are currently suggesting that ViewRay stock is destined for much higher prices.These technical developments precipitated from a surge in price that is highlighted on the following ViewRay stock chart..

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...