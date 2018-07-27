

NEWBURY (dpa-AFX) - The Annual General Meeting of Vodafone Group Plc. (VOD.L, VOD) approved the all resolutions.



Following the Vodafone Group Annual General Meeting held today, certain changes have been made to the Board and to the composition of the Remuneration Committee.



Further to the announcement by the Company on 15 May 2018, Margherita Della Valle was appointed as Group Chief Financial Officer and Director of the Company, succeeding Nick Read, who was today appointed as Group Chief Executive-Designate until he succeeds Vittorio Colao as Group Chief Executive Officer on 1 October 2018.



As announced on 16 April 2018, Dr Mathias Döpfner stood down as a Director of the Company from the close of business of the Annual General Meeting.



As a result of Dr Döpfner's decision to stand down from the Board and as announced on 11 May 2018, Michel Demaré has today been appointed as a member of the Remuneration Committee. The composition of the Remuneration Committee is now Valerie Gooding (Chair); Michel Demaré; Renee James; Samuel Jonah.



