

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its financial results for the second quarter on Thursday, Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) said that a fatal accident in April cost it $100 million worth of business.



The airline reported a year-over-year decline in profit for the second quarter, while revenues edged up slightly. However, adjusted profit for the quarter beat analysts' estimates.



In April, Southwest confirmed an accident involving Flight 1380 and one fatality resulting from the accident. The flight made an emergency landing at the Philadelphia International Airport after the crew reported engine failure.



The aircraft involved was a Boeing 737-700 that was en route from New York to Dallas. The flight had 144 customers and five crew members on board.



Twenty minutes into the flight, one of the engines exploded in midair and its debris partially blew out a window of the aircraft.



One of the passengers, Jennifer Riordan, died as a result of her injuries from the explosion. The plane made an emergency landing at Philadelphia after it depressurized and lost altitude.



Southwest said Thursday that its passenger revenues for the second quarter decreased 0.4 percent, with a 0.9 point decline in load factor and a passenger revenue yield decline of 2.5 percent, year-over-year.



The airline noted that the decline in passenger revenues was due largely to the effects following the Flight 1380 accident, which had an approximate $100 million impact to passenger revenues in the quarter. In addition, higher fuel prices also negatively impacted revenues.



'The revenue effects of the accident reduced second quarter 2018 passenger revenues by $100 million. We expect the revenue impact from this headwind to be temporary and subside in third quarter 2018 and are encouraged by the solid rebound in demand,' Gary Kelly, CEO of Southwest Airlines said. However, Southwest added that based on current bookings and yield trends, passenger revenues are continuing to recover post-accident.



The airline expects third-quarter year-over-year operating revenue per available seat mile to be a significant improvement over the preceding second quarter.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX