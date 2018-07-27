Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

'Surgutneftegas' PJSC (SGGD) 'Surgutneftegas' PJSC: Information statement on access to the insider information contained in the accounting statements of 'Surgutneftegas' PJSC for 1H 2018 in accordance with Russian Accounting Standards 27-Jul-2018 / 17:23 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Information statement on access to the insider information contained in the accounting statements of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC for 1H 2018 in accordance with Russian Accounting Standards "Surgutneftegas" PJSC has disclosed the interim accounting (financial) statements for 1H 2018 in accordance with Russian Accounting Standards (RSBU). Websites used to post the accounting statements for 1 H 2018 in accordance with Russian Accounting Standards (RSBU): http://www.surgutneftegas.ru/investors/; http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=312 Date when the Issuer published the text of the relevant statements on the Internet website: July 27, 2018. ISIN: US8688612048 Category Code: IR TIDM: SGGD LEI Code: 2138002GZLU65FRAC894 Sequence No.: 5799 EQS News ID: 708845 End of Announcement EQS News Service

