Eurofins Scientific (Paris:ERF) (EUFI.PA), a global scientific leader in bioanalytical testing, announces that it has successfully closed the acquisition of LABORATORIOS ECOSUR S.A. ("ECOSUR"), one of the leaders of the Food testing market in Spain.

ECOSUR was founded in 1997 in the Region of Murcia, Spain. For more than 20 years ECOSUR has been developing state-of-the-art Food safety testing methods to analyse baby and infant food products and fruits and vegetables including testing for contaminants, microbiology, vitamins, dioxins, hormones and antibiotics. In 2009, ECOSUR expanded into Turkey opening a new laboratory in the Izmir Region. In 2017, both laboratories in Spain and Turkey, which have a combined total surface area of over 7,800 m², were fully renovated with state-of-the-art equipment. The company employs more than 150 staff generating revenues above EUR 8m.

ECOSUR's focus on developing advanced analytical methods and providing outstanding services to its clients allowed it to become one of the largest companies in the food testing industry in Spain and a key emerging player in Turkey. As a result of this acquisition, Eurofins becomes the number one Food testing player in Spain, offering the most comprehensive portfolio of state-of-the-art food testing services in the country from six laboratories nationwide.

Comment from Dr. Luis Coll and Mr. Julio Hernandez, ECOSUR Founders: "We are very pleased that the laboratory we founded will become part of Eurofins' family of entrepreneur-led businesses. As a result of gaining access to Eurofins' entire portfolio of competencies, we can now offer our clients a larger analytical testing portfolio, significantly expanding our breadth of services to the benefit of our clients".

Comment from Dr. Gilles Martin, Eurofins CEO: "We are very pleased to welcome ECOSUR and its talented teams to the Eurofins Group. This acquisition significantly strengthens our footprint in Spain and Turkey and provides Eurofins with the market leadership position in the Spanish Food analysis market. We can now serve our clients even better in South East Spain, a key agricultural area in Europe for fruits and vegetables."

Eurofins a global leader in bio-analysis

Eurofins Scientific through its subsidiaries (hereinafter sometimes "Eurofins" or "the Group") believes it is a scientific leader in food, environment and pharmaceutical products testing and in agroscience CRO services. It is also one of the independent market leaders in certain testing and laboratory services for genomics, discovery pharmacology, forensics, CDMO, advanced material sciences and for supporting clinical studies. In addition, Eurofins is one of the emerging players in specialty clinical diagnostic testing in Europe and the USA. With over 35,000 staff in more than 400 laboratories across 44 countries, Eurofins offers a portfolio of over 150,000 analytical methods for evaluating the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin and purity of biological substances and products, as well as for innovative clinical diagnostic. The Group objective is to provide its customers with high-quality services, accurate results on time and expert advice by its highly qualified staff.

Eurofins is committed to pursuing its dynamic growth strategy by expanding both its technology portfolio and its geographic reach. Through R&D and acquisitions, the Group draws on the latest developments in the field of biotechnology and analytical chemistry to offer its clients unique analytical solutions and the most comprehensive range of testing methods.

As one of the most innovative and quality oriented international players in its industry, Eurofins is ideally positioned to support its clients' increasingly stringent quality and safety standards and the expanding demands of regulatory authorities around the world.

The shares of Eurofins Scientific are listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ISIN FR0000038259, Reuters EUFI.PA, Bloomberg ERF FP).

