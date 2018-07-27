Gene Panel Market to Soar 19.2% CAGR to 2023, Led by North America

PUNE, India, July 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

ReportsandReports added gene panels market research, it includes Illumina, Inc. (US), BGI (China), Agilent Technologies (US), Eurofins Scientific (US), QIAGEN (Germany), GENEWIZ, Inc. (US), Novogene Corporation (China), Personalis (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Switzerland), Integrated DNA Technologies (IDT) (US), GATC Biotech AG (GATC Biotech) (Germany), and ArcherDx (US) players.

The global gene panels market is expected to reach USD 2.95 billion by 2023 from USD 1.22 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 19.2%. This market is experiencing significant growth due increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, growing company initiatives (in terms of strategic partnerships, collaborations, and product launches), and growing adoption of gene panels owing to the benefits they offer.

The study estimates gene panels market size for 2018 and projects its demand till 2023. In primary research process, various sources from both demand side and supply side were interviewed to obtain qualitative & quantitative information for report. Report provides an overview of gene panels market. It aims at estimating market size & future growth potential of this market across different segments like product & service, technique, design, application, end user, & region.

Gene panels market is segmented into predesigned and customized panels. The customized gene panels segment is expected grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the evolving needs of the emerging therapeutic and diagnostic application sectors and the increasing number of clinical and preclinical research studies.

North America is expected to account for the largest share of the market followed by Europe. North America is also projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This can be attributed to factors such as the government support for genomics research, presence of leading NGS providers, and growing research on cancer and inherited rare diseases in the region.

The large share of the North American market can be majorly attributed to the government support for genomics research. Other growth factors include the presence of leading NGS providers, growing research on cancer and inherited rare diseases, and increasing number of NGS-based & clinical applications in the region.

