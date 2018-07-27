ROCHE BOBOIS: EARLY EXERCISE OF THE OVER-ALLOTMENT OPTION UNDER THE ROCHE BOBOIS INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING

EARLY EXERCISE OF THE OVER-ALLOTMENT OPTION

UNDER THE ROCHE BOBOIS INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING

Paris, 27 July 2018

Early end to stabilising bids and 90% of over-allotment option exercised

Final transaction amount increased to €22.4m

Signing of a liquidity contract with Oddo BHF

ROCHE BOBOIS SA (ISIN: FR0013344173 - Trading symbol: RBO), the global benchmark on the high-end furniture market and the name behind the French Art de Vivre, today announces that, in light of the significant demand expressed during its initial public offering on Euronext Paris, Portzamparc Groupe BNP Paribas, acting in the name and on behalf of the Global Coordinators, Joint Lead Managers and Bookrunners, exercised 90% of the over-allotment option, resulting in the disposal of 134,008 additional existing shares at the IPO price of €20.00 per share, for a total amount of €2.7 million.

The total amount came to €22.4 million, representing 1,121,529 existing shares sold.

The ROCHE BOBOIS SA share capital consists of 9,875,216 shares.

In accordance with Article 6 of EU Delegated Regulation 2016/1052 dated 8 March 2016, Portzamparc Groupe BNP Paribas, in its capacity as stabilising agent, stated that it had performed stabilising bids on the ROCHE BOBOIS SA' share, as follows:

The stabilisation period began on 9 July 2018 and ended on 27 July 2018

The last stabilising bid was performed on 9 July 2018

Stabilisation was carried out within the following price range:

Date Price (low) Price (high) 09/07/2018 €20.00 €20.00

ROCHE BOBOIS SA also announced that it has entrusted Oddo BHF with the implementation of a liquidity contract, in accordance with the AMAFI code of ethics. The liquidity contract was entered into for a period of one year and may be tacitly renewed, as of 1st august 2018. In order to implement this contract, €300,000 cash was allocated to the liquidity account.

POST-TRANSACTION SHAREHOLDER STRUCTURE

Following the partial exercise of the over-allotment option, the share capital breaks down as follows:

After sale of

1,121,529 existing shares (with partial exercise of the over-allotment option) Roche family 37.2% Chouchan family* 16.3% TOTAL CONCERT 53.5% Other Chouchan family members** 0.3% TXR S.r.l. 34.8% Float 11.4% TOTAL 100.0%

* excluding interests held by Sabine, Catherine and Laurent Chouchan ** Sabine, Catherine and Laurent Chouchan

LOCK-UP ARRANGEMENTS

Company lock-up period: 180 days.

Lock-up commitment: 360 calendar days [1] 180 days for TXR S.r.l.



FINANCIAL INTERMEDIARIES AND ADVISERS

Joint Global Coordinator and Bookrunner Financial communication ODDO BHF

Portzamparc GROUPE BNP PARIBAS ACTUS

finance & communication

About Roche Bobois SA



Roche Bobois SA is a French family business founded in 1960. The Group operates in 54 countries and has a network of 329 owned stores and franchises (at 31 December 2017) marketing its two brands: Roche Bobois, a high-end furniture brand with a strong international presence, and Cuir Center, positioned in the mid-range market segment with an essentially French customer base. Through its Roche Bobois brand, the Group embodies the French Art de Vivre whose presence can now be felt on the world stage, with original and bold creations from talented designers (Bruno Moinard, Jean Nouvel, Ora Ito, Sacha Lakic, Christophe Delcourt, Stephen Burks, Kenzo Takada, Bina Baitel...) and partnerships with fashion and haute couture houses. Roche Bobois is also a committed partner in the world of culture and the arts. Including franchises, these two brands posted 2017 revenues of €480 million excluding VAT, to which Roche Bobois contributed €388 million and Cuir Center €92 million. Roche Bobois SA consolidated revenues came to €249 million in 2017.

For more information please visit www.bourse-roche-bobois.com

CONTACT

Actus Finance - Anne-Pauline Petureaux

Investor Relations

Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 72 apetureaux@actus.fr

Actus Finance - Alexandra Prisa

Press Relations

Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 90 aprisa@actus.fr

[1] With the exception of Sabine, Catherine and Laurent Chouchan, together representing 0.5% of the Company's share capital

https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-54561-pr_greenshoe_rochebobois_en_vedf.pdf