

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The European markets logged modest gains at the end of the trading week. The gains cap the best weekly performance across the pond in four months. Easing trade tensions between Europe and the U.S. were partly responsible for the strong week, as well as solid corporate earnings results.



Eurozone economic growth is expected to moderate in the near-term, according to survey of professional forecasters, published by the European Central Bank.



Real gross domestic product is forecast to grow 2.2 percent this year instead of 2.4 percent estimated a quarter ago. Likewise, the outlook for 2019 was revised down to 1.9 percent from 2 percent.



The growth estimate for 2020 was retained at 1.6 percent. Average longer-term expectations for real GDP growth remained unchanged at 1.6 percent.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index advanced 0.39 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone bluechip stocks increased 0.52 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, added 0.41 percent.



The DAX of Germany climbed 0.40 percent and the CAC of France rose 0.57 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. gained 0.50 percent, but the SMI of Switzerland finished higher by 0.37 percent.



In Frankfurt, Axel Springer jumped 2.66 percent. The media holding company confirmed its FY18 earnings and sales guidance after posting solid first-half results.



BASF Group fell 2.82 percent. The chemicals giant confirmed its 2018 outlook after reporting slightly lower profit for the second quarter.



In Paris, Carrefour soared 12.01 percent. The retailer confirmed its financial targets for 2020 and 2022 after reporting a rise in first-half operating profit.



Media conglomerate Lagardere advanced 6.91 percent. The company upgraded its 2018 group recurring EBIT after reporting a rise in first-half profit.



Kering sank 7.72 percent. The company said it hasn't seen any slowdown in demand from Chinese clients but would remain 'very vigilant.'



Personal care company L'Oreal dropped 1.67 percent after sales growth of its mass-market brands fell short of estimates.



International consulting firm Capgemini tumbled 3.58 percent after its first-half profit dropped to 314 million from 375 million euros last year.



In London, BHP Billiton rallied 2.04 percent after it agreed to sell U.S. shale oil and gas assets to BP plc for $10.5 billion.



British telecommunications holding company BT Group climbed 4.96 percent after backing its FY guidance.



Consumer goods giant Reckitt Benckiser advanced 8.29 percent. The company lifted its FY18 revenue growth forecast after posting slightly higher first-half profit before tax.



LafargeHolcim rallied 2.60 percent in Zurich. The company confirmed its FY18 growth view despite reporting a sharp fall in first-half net profit.



Germany's import prices grew at the fastest pace in more than a year in June, figures from Destatis revealed Friday.



Import prices advanced 4.8 percent year-on-year in June, faster than the 3.2 percent increase seen in May and the expected 4.5 percent. This was the third consecutive increase and the fastest since April 2017, when prices gained 6.1 percent.



At the same time, export price inflation came in at 1.8 percent, following May's 1.3 percent. On a monthly basis, export prices climbed 0.3 percent, slower than May's 0.5 percent growth.



France's economy grew less-than-expected in the second quarter, largely reflecting weak household consumption.



Gross domestic product grew 0.2 percent sequentially, the same pace of growth as seen in the first quarter, first estimate from the statistical office Insee showed Friday. The pace of growth was forecast to improve to 0.3 percent.



French consumer spending increased for the second straight month in June, though marginally, survey data from the statistical office Insee showed Friday.



Consumer spending edged up 0.1 percent month-over-month in June, slower than the 1.0 percent rise in May, which was revised up from 0.9 percent. That was also below the 0.6 percent gain economists had forecast.



Economic growth in the U.S. saw a significant acceleration in the second quarter, according to a report released by the Commerce Department on Friday. The report said real gross domestic product jumped by 4.1 percent in the second quarter following a 2.2 percent increase in the first quarter. Economists had expected GDP to surge up by 4.2 percent.



Consumer sentiment in the U.S. deteriorated by less than initially estimated in the month of July, the University of Michigan revealed in a report released on Friday. The report said the consumer sentiment index for July was upwardly revised to 97.9 from the preliminary reading of 97.1. Despite the upward revision, the index was still down from 98.2 in June.



