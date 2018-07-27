

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market ended Friday's session with a modest gain. After a positive start, the market added to its early gains in the afternoon. Investors were in an upbeat mood across Europe due to positive corporate earnings and the strong U.S. GDP report.



The Swiss Market Index increased by 0.37 percent Friday and finished at 9,173.20. The Swiss Leader Index climbed 0.40 percent and the Swiss Performance Index added 0.35 percent.



LafargeHolcim rallied 2.6 percent. The company confirmed its full year 2018 growth view despite reporting a sharp fall in first-half net profit.



Swisscom was another notable gainer, climbing 1.2 percent.



Credit Suisse and UBS advanced by 0.9 percent each and Julius Baer added 0.3 percent.



Swiss Life increased 0.9 percent, Swiss Re rose 0.4 percent and Zurich Insurance added 0.4 percent.



Among the index heavyweights, Roche climbed 0.7 percent and Novartis added 0.05 percent. Nestle finished the day with a loss of 0.02 percent.



