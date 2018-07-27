sprite-preloader
PR Newswire

PENDRAGON PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

London, July 27

Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase:27 July 2018
Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume):152,511
Highest price paid per share (pence):24.4500
Lowest price paid per share (pence):23.9500
Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence):24.1350

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,410,772,649 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,410,772,649 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

27 JULY 2018

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchasedTransaction price
(pence per share)		Time of transactionTrading venue
327424.0016:25:23London Stock Exchange
304824.0016:14:24London Stock Exchange
257723.9516:04:20London Stock Exchange
68623.9515:57:44London Stock Exchange
301024.1015:45:15London Stock Exchange
3624.1015:45:15London Stock Exchange
285724.1515:42:54London Stock Exchange
315524.1515:42:54London Stock Exchange
194624.1515:42:53London Stock Exchange
104024.1515:37:03London Stock Exchange
138924.1515:37:03London Stock Exchange
160224.1515:37:03London Stock Exchange
39424.1515:37:03London Stock Exchange
16424.1515:25:24London Stock Exchange
5824.1515:25:24London Stock Exchange
296424.1015:21:43London Stock Exchange
311224.1015:21:43London Stock Exchange
304124.1015:21:43London Stock Exchange
31024.1014:54:07London Stock Exchange
210424.1014:54:07London Stock Exchange
289924.0514:45:24London Stock Exchange
332424.0514:34:00London Stock Exchange
181624.0514:27:28London Stock Exchange
66024.0514:27:28London Stock Exchange
42024.0514:27:28London Stock Exchange
288424.0514:18:40London Stock Exchange
296724.0514:09:28London Stock Exchange
296824.0514:01:02London Stock Exchange
289424.0513:52:06London Stock Exchange
297124.0513:40:52London Stock Exchange
359524.1013:31:42London Stock Exchange
296924.1013:31:42London Stock Exchange
2021224.1013:31:42London Stock Exchange
314324.1013:31:42London Stock Exchange
965224.1013:31:42London Stock Exchange
496424.1013:31:42London Stock Exchange
304924.1513:31:37London Stock Exchange
367024.1513:31:37London Stock Exchange
294724.1012:59:32London Stock Exchange
572424.0512:34:03London Stock Exchange
365524.2012:23:06London Stock Exchange
678624.2512:17:13London Stock Exchange
648424.4012:15:09London Stock Exchange
324924.4512:13:38London Stock Exchange
350224.4512:13:38London Stock Exchange
11124.4512:02:31London Stock Exchange
180024.2511:29:50London Stock Exchange
230024.2511:29:50London Stock Exchange
54124.2511:29:50London Stock Exchange
346824.2510:38:11London Stock Exchange
12024.2510:30:06London Stock Exchange

