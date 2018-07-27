Octopus Apollo VCT plc: Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights

27 July 2018

Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights

Octopus Apollo VCT plc (the "Company") announces the allotment and issue of 1,453,722 Ordinary Shares of 10p each at a price of 49p to shareholders who elected to receive Ordinary Shares under the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme as an alternative to the final dividend for the full year ended 31 January 2018 of 1.6p per share payable on 27 July 2018.

Application has been made to the London Stock Exchange for admission of the new shares. Admission is expected to become effective on or around 3 August 2018.

The issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company is now: 256,683,088 Ordinary Shares.

For further information please contact:

Parisha Kanani

Company Secretary

0203 935 3520