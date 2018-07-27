Technavio has announced their latest drug pipeline analysis report on juvenile idiopathic arthritis. The report includes a detailed analysis of the pipeline molecules under investigation within the defined data collection period to treat juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

This report by Technavio presents a detailed analysis of the market, including regulatory framework, drug development strategies, recruitment strategies, and key companies that are expected to play an essential role in the growth of the market in the future.

Juvenile idiopathic arthritis: Market overview

Juvenile idiopathic arthritis (JIA) also known as a pediatric rheumatic disease, is the most common type of arthritis found in children under the age of 16 years. Some children may experience symptoms for only a few months, while others have symptoms for the rest of their lives. JIA affects the body tissues of the child, leading to painful inflammation in joints. Currently, there is no cure for JIA, however, with early diagnosis and treatment, the remission of JIA is under control.

According to a senior market research analyst at Technavio, "The National Institutes of Health stated in their research that the incidence of JIA in North America and Europe is estimated to be 4-16 in 10,000 children. In the US alone, one in 1,000 children is affected, which is estimated to be 294,000 children. Globally, the incidence rate of JIA varies across various populations and ethnic groups."

Juvenile idiopathic arthritis: Segmentation analysis

This pipeline analysis report segments the juvenile idiopathic arthritis market based on therapies employed (monotherapy and combination therapy), RoA (oral, subcutaneous, intravenous, and intravenous and subcutaneous), therapeutic modalities (monoclonal antibody, small molecule, and recombinant protein), targets (TNF-a, IL-6, JAK, IFN ?, IL-17A, IL-1RI, and IL-18BP), MoA (TNF-a inhibitor, IL-6 antagonist, JAK inhibitor, IFN inhibitor, IL-17A inhibitor, IL-1RI antagonist, and IL-18BP inhibitor), geographical segmentation (US, Mexico, Russian Federation, Canada, Argentina and others) and recruitment status (active, not recruiting, and recruiting). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Based on therapeutic modality, more than 69% of the molecules that are being investigated for the treatment of juvenile idiopathic arthritis are monoclonal antibodies.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Scope of the Report

Regulatory Framework

Drug Development Landscape

Drugs under development

Indications coverage

Drug Development Strategies

Therapies employed

RoA

Therapeutic modality

Geographical coverage

Recruitment Strategies

Recruitment status

Gender

Age

Key Companies

Type of players

Company overview

Discontinued or Dormant Molecules

