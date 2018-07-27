Technavio has announced their latest drug pipeline analysis report on urticaria. The report includes a detailed analysis of the pipeline molecules under investigation within the defined data collection period to treat urticaria.

This report by Technavio presents a detailed analysis of the market, including regulatory framework, drug development strategies, recruitment strategies, and key companies that are expected to play an essential role in the growth of the market in the future.

Urticaria: Market overview

Urticaria is a skin disorder, which is popularly termed as hives. It is a type of skin rash with red and itchy bumps. These rashes may cover an area of a few millimeters to several centimeters. They mostly last for a few days and do not leave any skin changes. The most common hives causing foods are nuts, chocolates, fish, tomatoes, eggs, fresh berries, and milk.

According to a senior market research analyst at Technavio, "Urticaria frequently occurs following an infection or an allergic reaction due to medication, insect bites, or food. It can also be triggered due to psychological stress, cold temperature, or vibration. It lasts for short duration and occurs equally in males and females; however, the long duration cases are common in females. Based on the duration and type, urticaria is subdivided into chronic urticaria, acute urticaria, chronic spontaneous urticaria, cold contact urticaria, chronic idiopathic urticaria, and chronic-antihistamine refractory urticaria."

Urticaria: Segmentation analysis

This pipeline analysis report segments the urticaria market based on therapies employed (monotherapy), RoA (oral, subcutaneous, intravenous, and topical), therapeutic modality (monoclonal antibody, small molecule, and fusion protein), targets (IgE antibody, Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK), siglec-8 receptor, histamine, interleukin 1 (IL-1), humanized IL-5, spleen tyrosine kinase,histidine decarboxylase, and H1 receptor), MoA (anti-IgE antibody, BTK inhibitor, siglec-8 receptor antagonist, histamine H1 antagonist, humanized IL-5 antagonist, IL-1 inhibitor, spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor, irreversible histidine decarboxylase inhibitor, and H1 receptor antagonist), geographical segmentation (Americas, EMEA, and APAC) and recruitment status (active, not recruiting, completed, not yet recruiting, and recruiting). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Based on RoA, more than 31% of the molecules that are being investigated for the treatment of urticaria are subcutaneous medication.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Scope of the Report

Regulatory Framework

Drug Development Landscape

Drugs under development

Indications coverage

Drug Development Strategies

Therapies employed

RoA

Therapeutic modality

Geographical coverage

Recruitment Strategies

Recruitment status

Gender

Age

Key Companies

Type of players

Company overview

Discontinued or Dormant Molecules

