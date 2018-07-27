

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Following the pullback seen in the previous session, treasuries moved back to the upside during trading on Friday.



Bond prices initially moved lower but moved modestly higher over the course of the session. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, edged down by edged down by 1.5 basis points at 2.960 percent.



The modest strength among treasuries came amid weakness on Wall Street, with a negative reaction to the latest earnings news weighing on stocks.



On the U.S. economic front, the Commerce Department released a report showing a significant acceleration in the pace of U.S. economic growth in the second quarter.



The report said real gross domestic product jumped by 4.1 percent in the second quarter following a 2.2 percent increase in the first quarter. Economists had expected GDP to surge up by 4.2 percent.



The faster rate of GDP growth reflected accelerations in consumer spending and exports, a smaller decrease in residential fixed investment, and accelerations in federal government spending and in state and local spending.



A separate report from the University of Michigan showed consumer sentiment deteriorated by less than initially estimated in the month of July.



The report said the consumer sentiment index for July was upwardly revised to 97.9 from the preliminary reading of 97.1. Despite the upward revision, the index was still down from 98.2 in June.



Next week's trading is likely to be driven by reaction to the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement on Wednesday.



While the Fed is widely expected to leave interest rates unchanged, traders are likely pay close attention to the accompanying statement for clues about the outlook for rates.



Traders are also likely to keep an eye on the monthly jobs report as well as reports on pending home sales, personal income and spending, consumer confidence and manufacturing and service sector activity.



