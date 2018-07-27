Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 27, 2018) - Relay Medical Corp. (CSE: RELA) (OTCQB: CHXIF) (FSE: EIY2) ("Relay" or the "Company"), a developer of MedTech innovation, is pleased to announce that the Company has closed a private placement offering (the "Offering") for gross proceeds of $1,611,199.68 through the issuance of 7,005,216 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.23 per Unit.

Each Unit is comprised of: (i) one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Common Share"); (ii) one-half (1/2) of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole such warrant a "A Warrant"); and (iii) one-half (1/2) of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole such warrant a "Warrant"). Each whole A Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional Common Share at a price of $0.40 until January 27, 2020, and each whole B Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional Common Share at a price of $0.50 until January 27, 2020.

Gross proceeds raised from the Offering will be used for working capital and general corporate purposes. The securities issued upon closing of the Offering are subject to a hold period until November 28, 2018, pursuant to applicable securities laws.

Certain insiders of the Company subscribed for an aggregate of 1,040,000 Units pursuant to the Offering. The participation of such insiders constitutes a "related party transaction" as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions. However, it was not possible to publicly disclose details of the related party participation in the Offering at least 21 days in advance as the participants in the Offering were not finalized until shortly prior to the closing of the Offering.

About Relay Medical Corp.

Relay Medical is evolving an integrated Medtech accelerator/incubator platform for the development and productization of a curated portfolio of health-tech innovations concurrently. Relay invests in early stage companies and inventions, mostly in the pre-product stage, with a view to advancing technologies towards an acquisition by a large market operator. The Company has an active team dedicated to reviewing strategic acquisitions that are complimentary to current infrastructure assets and intends to be a leading engine for MedTech innovation in Canada. By sourcing technologies and integrating the funding and development of products in one organization, led and managed by one expert team, Relay Medical is building the capacity to develop and transact technologies with high efficiency.

Relay Medical currently has two projects under development. HemoPalm, the Company's lead IP, combines Blood Gases & Electrolytes with full CO-oximetry on a single use cartridge in Point of Care Testing. On May 24, 2018 the Company acquired UX Data Sciences Corp., a medical technology and data science company developing user-friendly products and systems solutions for monitoring, tracking and improving patients' adherence to medication. The product mission is to improve consumers' relationships with their medications and foster a more cohesive ecosystem between patients, doctors, care givers, providers, and payors.

Website: www.relaymedical.com (new website coming soon)

Contact:

W. Clark Kent

President

Relay Medical Corp.

Office. 647-872-9982 ext. 2

TF. 1-844-247-6633 ext. 2

investor.relations@relaymedical.com

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATIONS SERVICES PROVIDER HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.



Forward-looking Information Cautionary Statement

Except for statements of historic fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to delays or uncertainties with regulatory approvals, including that of the CSE. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the commercialization plans for UXD described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties that could affect financial results is contained in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedar.com.