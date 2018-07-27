Cavotec will publish its Q218 Report on Friday 3 August 2018 at approximately 12:00 CEST. A conference call for shareholders, analysts and media will be held at 13:00 CEST. Participating on the conference call from Cavotec will be CEO Mikael Norin and Kristiina Leppänen, CFO & IR. The meeting will start with some background on the Q218 results and will be followed by a Q&A session. To ensure a prompt start to the meeting we kindly ask you to dial in 5 minutes prior to the scheduled start time. Conference call Dial-in number: +46 8 566 426 98 We look forward to your participation. ENDS For further details please contact: Johan Hähnel Investor Relations Manager Telephone: +46 70 605 63 34 - Email: investor@cavotec.com https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=INdaFMmNC4-IaX01wgILiYTkO1rWMwwxV9kFE_5fR27r5Wqvh3gwaYnrs_EGYDDdX33vcZsPzBMyF2UiB0I_6YuvH8mnuya8waGFapY_pnU= About Cavotec Cavotec is a leading engineering group that designs and manufactures automated connection and electrification systems for ports, airports and industrial applications worldwide. Cavotec innovative technologies ensure safe, efficient and sustainable operations. To find out more about Cavotec, visit our website at https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=zIfudVSMfWCp3kIwbEGvxQzrZyPogNyk3B3GvBQ3D9eLURBUAbRKmUhvGAL56dnylItBEo9B3uV5_naqLgD7zw== cavotec.com. The information in this release is subject to the disclosure requirements of Cavotec SA under the Swedish Securities Market Act and/or the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. This information was publicly communicated on 27 July 2018, 23:15 CEST. Attachment -- Press Release_Q218 Conference call https://prlibrary-eu.nasdaq.com/Resource/Download/7736c12b-5fe0-4451-93f0-45437f6fbd58

