Karate Combat Brings the Action to Athens July 28th

ATHENS, Greece, July 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Karate Combat, the first mainstream, professional, full-contact karate league, will have its second major event from Athens, Greece on July 28, 2018 at 9:30 PM. The fight will stream live globally from the historic Zappeion Courtyard, just steps from the Parthenon and the site of combat events at the first modern Olympics in 1896. The event is private, with limited space for VIPs and media.

The card features the UK's 4x national champion Jerome Brown vs European Champion and 11x French national champion Davy Dona, and a co-main event with heavyweight World Champion finalists Achraf Ouchen of Morocco vs. Franklin Mina of Ecuador. Greece is represented by European champ Nikos Kosmas who will face Morocco'sReda Messaoudi. UFC champion Bas Rutten and veteran combat sports commentator Sean Wheelock are set to announce.

"This location for our League's second event of the season has me awestruck," said Michael DePietro, CEO of Karate Combat. "I am proud to launch the live European Karate Combat debut from this hallowed ground."

Emmy-winning sports television veteran Jon Gerstel will executive produce the event. The live stream will be available on Karate Combat's site karate.com, on its iOS and Android apps, and with distribution partners such as YouTube, Dailymotion, Titan, FITE, CBS' Sports Live, Pluto TV, Sports Channel Network UK, JungoTV's CombatGO and more exciting outlets to be announced soon.

Over a million people have viewed Karate Combat: Inception, which took place in Miami on April 26. The launch of Karate Combat and its first fight were covered by the New York Times, CNN, BBC Worldwide, CBS, USA Today, Sports Illustrated, Vice, and many other news outlets.

