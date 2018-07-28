Say Allo Mobile Dating App Adds Frank Ricotta to Advisory Board - JustSayAllo.com

Frank Ricotta is a leading blockchain expert and is the Co-Founder and CEO of BurstIQ, a leading enterprise-level healthcare blockchain data company.

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2018 / Say Allo, the artificial intelligence mobile dating app and smart singles community, now available on Android and iOS devices announced today it has added business expert Frank Ricotta to its Advisory Board. 88% of singles on Say Allo's mobile users have secondary education or higher - making it the smartest mobile dating community.

"Frank Ricotta is a great addition to the Say Allo advisory team," stated Say Allo CEO Zackary Lewis. "Frank is the leading expert in machine intelligence and blockchain technology but has years of big data application and start-up strategy experience. He's a valuable addition to our Advisory Board, and we look forward to his contributions as the company develops.'

Frank Ricotta is currently the CEO and Co-Founder of BurstIQ (2018 Red Herring Top-100 Start-Ups in North America), a leading enterprise-level healthcare blockchain data company. Prior to Frank served as Executive Vice President of Recondo Technology, Vice President of Programs & Engineering at NAVSYS Corporation and the Chief Executive Officer of Innerwall, Inc. Frank Ricotta has more than 25 years of experience as a startup CEO, strategic consultant, IT executive and engineer.

About Say Allo

Say Allo is the first mobile dating discovery application that uses artificial intelligence and a continuous learning algorithm based on Cognitive Behavior Therapy (CBT) technology. After a limited beta release in Colorado, Say Allo opened up the application to the US in late 2017. Say Allo is available for both Android and iOS devices. For more information about Say Allo, visit www.justsayallo.com .

Download Say Allo App: iOS | Android

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

CONTACTS

PR & Media Inquiries:

Matthew Bird

CEO @ 1800pr

O: 646.248.7676

E: matt.bird@1800pr.com

General Say Allo Inquires:

info@justsayallo.com

SOURCE: Say Allo