CGC Stock ForecastThere are few companies that I'm as high on as Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC). The CGC stock forecast, despite the stock having a run of poor performances of late, still has among the highest potential for long-term gains in the marijuana stock market.CGC stock has lost much of the gains made in 2018 as a result of the recent pullback, but it is still up about 10% on the year. That's a good bit lower than the 25% it was up a few short months earlier, but considering how poorly many of its competitors have fared over that same time, up 10% certainly isn't bad.And the company has registered strong days during this recent correction, like.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...