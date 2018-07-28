

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - A multi-country outbreak of Salmonella agona in the European Union that has sickened 147 people since 2014 has been linked to ready-to-eat products containing cucumbers, although the source of contamination is yet to be identified.



According to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, as of July 17, 2018, 147 outbreak cases have been reported by five EU countries - 122 cases since January 1, 2017, and 25 historical cases between 2014 and 2016.



The United Kingdom has been the worst hit, reporting the most outbreak cases of 129, followed by Finland with 15 cases, and Denmark, Germany and Ireland reporting one case each.



The regulatory agency warns that until the source of infection and the specific point of contamination along the food production chain have been identified and controlled, new outbreak cases may occur, with a high likelihood that the outbreak strains will re-emerge in early 2019, as observed in the seasonal occurrence of cases in previous years.



Salmonella Agona is the tenth most commonly reported Salmonella serotype in the European Surveillance System.



Most persons infected with Salmonella develop diarrhea, fever, and abdominal cramps 12-72 hours after infection. The illness usually lasts 4 to 7 days. Although most people recover without treatment, if the infection is severe, Salmonella may spread from the intestines to the bloodstream and then to other body sites, and can cause death unless the person is treated promptly with antibiotics. (Source: CDC).



