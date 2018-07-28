

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) is close to acquiring Keystone Foods LLC, a U.S. supplier of chicken nuggets to McDonald's Corp. (MCD), the Bloomberg reported, citing two people familiar with the matter.



Tyson is in exclusive talks with Keystone's owner, Brazil's Marfrig Global Foods SA, the report stated. Marfrig is reportedly selling Keystone for about $3 billion to help pay for U.S. deal.



Representatives of Marfrig and Tyson declined to comment on the talks.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX