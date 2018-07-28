

BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Walmart Inc. (WMT) is exploring a subscription video streaming service that would seek to challenge Netflix Inc.(NFLX) and Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN), the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the plans.



The planning is reportedly still in the early stages and Walmart hasn't given the project a greenlight. But a decision to move forward could come by late summer or early fall, the report stated.



Walmart is working with veteran television executive Mark Greenberg on the potential service, that would undercut rivals and target Middle America, the report specified.



