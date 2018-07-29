Facebook wiped out $119B in market cap in less than 24 hours. It is the largest market cap loss in one day in history. Facebook's stock writes history. So where is Facebook's stock heading now? Is it the start of a crash? Is this a dip before it continues its march higher? InvestingHaven's research team is on record answering this question with a Facebook stock forecast for 2018. Before looking into our forecast we want to share this overview with you. It shows the largest market cap losses in history in large cap stocks. As seen, Facebook's loss is 30 ...

