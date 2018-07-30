

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Monday release June figures for retail sales, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



Retail sales are expected to add 1.5 percent on month and 1.7 percent on year following the 1.7 percent monthly decline and the 0.6 percent yearly increase in May.



Sales from large retailers are tipped to rise 1.6 percent on year after tumbling 2.0 percent in the previous month.



Finally, the markets in Thailand are closed Monday for the King's Birthday and will reopen on Tuesday.



