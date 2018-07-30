

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market has finished lower in three straight sessions, sliding almost 35 points or 1.2 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just beneath the 2,875-point plateau and it may take further damage on Monday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft, thanks to weak earnings news and a fall in crude oil prices. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were down and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.



The SCI finished modestly lower on Friday following weakness from the financial shares and a mixed picture from the properties and energy producers.



For the day, the index sank 8.63 points or 0.30 percent to finish at 2,873.59 after trading between 2,864.11 and 2,889.69. The Shenzhen Composite Index lost 10.65 points or 0.66 percent to finish at 1,599.08



Among the actives, China Construction Bank dropped 0.87 percent, while Bank of China shed 0.28 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China dipped 0.18 percent, China Merchants Bank eased 0.11 percent, China Life added 0.04 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) advanced 0.91 percent, China Shenhua Energy added 0.49 percent, Gemdale gained 0.44 percent, China Vanke tumbled 1.64 percent, Poly Real Estate was down 0.08 percent and PetroChina was unchanged.



The lead from Wall Street is negative as stocks moved solidly lower on Friday after ending the previous session mixed.



The Dow shed 76.01 points or 0.30 percent to 25,451.06, the NASDAQ fell 114.77 points or 1.46 percent to 7,737.42 and the S&P slid 18.62 points or 0.66 percent to 2,818.82. For the week, the NASDAQ tumbled 1.1 percent, the S&P added 0.6 percent and the Dow jumped 1.6 percent.



The weakness on Wall Street reflected negative earnings news from companies such as Twitter (TWTR), Intel (INTC) and Exxon Mobil (XOM).



In economic news, the Commerce Department noted a jump in the pace of U.S. economic growth in the second quarter. Also, the University of Michigan said consumer sentiment deteriorated less than estimated in July.



Crude oil prices declined on Friday, despite solid U.S. GDP data. It is believed the U.S. sanctions on Iran have already been priced in, so crude is unable to make significant progress. Crude oil futures for September fell $0.92 or 1.3 percent to $68.69 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



