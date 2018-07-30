

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON) reported that its net income attributable to the company for second quarter of 2018 increased to $155.3 million or $0.35 per share from $93.9 million or $0.22 per share in the prior year.



Earnings per share were $0.46 compared to $0.36 last year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.45 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Total revenue in second quarter of 2018 was $1.46 billion, up about 9 percent compared to GAAP revenue in second quarter of 2017. Wall Street analysts had a consensus revenue estimate of $1.43 billion.



'Along with strong revenue growth, we continue to deliver robust margin expansion, which points to strong leverage in our operating model.We are increasingly upbeat about our long term outlook, and we are making prudent investments in our manufacturing infrastructure to sustain our revenue momentum and to further strengthen our industry-leading cost structure,' said Keith Jackson, president and CEO of ON Semiconductor.



The company anticipates that total revenue in third quarter of 2018 will be about $1.485 billion to $1.535 billion. The outlook for third quarter of 2018 includes anticipated stock-based compensation expense of about $19 million to $21 million. Net cash paid for income taxes is expected to be $11 million to $15 million.



Analysts expect the company to report revenues of $1.48 billion for the third-quarter.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX