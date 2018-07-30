

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia's retail sales declined for the first time in five months in June, figures from Statistics Estonia showed Monday.



Retail trade turnover, except of motor vehicles and motor cycles, dropped 1.0 percent year-over-year in June, reversing a 2.0 percent rise in May.



The turnover of grocery stores decreased 4.0 percent annually in June, while those of stores selling household goods and appliances, hardware and building materials grew by 9.0 percent.



On a monthly basis, retail sales fell 2.0 percent in June, in contrast to a 12.0 percent surge in May.



